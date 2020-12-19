Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Character Designs, Cast Additions

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed new character designs and cast additions coming to the anime! The newest episode of the series officially brought the first cour of the series' inaugural season to an end, and while there's still going to be another episode or so exploring the fallout of the fight against Mahito, the anime will be kicking off a whole new arc soon. This new arc will bring all sorts of new faces to the anime, and now the series has confirmed who will be provided the voices behind these new additions for the second cour.

During a special presentation for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime at Jump Festa Online 2021, the series had confirmed that new characters and cast members coming to the anime for the second cour of the first season include the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru Ultimate, Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya, Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo, and Yoko Hikasa as Utahime Iori. You can check out their designs from the series' official Twitter account below:

Jujutsu Kaisen's official Twitter account also shared a cool look at each of these characters with a visual showing off the faces we'll see throughout the rest of the first season with more dynamic posing. Check them out:

Next year, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime will be kicking off the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that will reunited Yuji Itadori with Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushigoro, who still think he's dead as of the newest episode of the series. This will also bring back some notable characters from the first cour of the season, but will show what many of them are capable of in the heat of battle as some unexpected opponents arrive.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's first half of episodes? Curious to see how the rest of the anime's debut season will wrap things up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!