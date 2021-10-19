Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Debuts New Movie Ticket Key Art





Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises since it first hit the scene via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with the first season only solidifying its popularity when it was released by Studio MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan’s final season and the upcoming Chainsaw Man adaptation. Now, with the prequel film JuJutsu Kaisen 0 fast approaching when it comes to its release in Japan, with a release date of December 24th, the series has revealed key art for specialized movie tickets featuring the biggest players of the prequel.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it is a prequel story that takes place around one year before the event of the main series and follows a different protagonist than Yuji Itadori in Yuta Okkutsu. What makes this prequel story that much more interesting is the fact that it was actually released in manga form in 2017, one year before the release of the main series and ran with a different title in “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” which is quite the mouthful. When Jujutsu Kaisen launched one year later and became a hit, creator Gege Akutami decided to roll the prequel story into the main universe and give it the main Shonen’s banner.

Twitter User Kai Kai Kitan shared the first images of the movie tickets that show off the cast of the prequel story that will reveal new secrets behind Jujutsu Tech and the students that inhabited its halls before Yuji Itadori ingested one of the cursed fingers of the king of curses himself, Sukuna:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie tickets in Japan! pic.twitter.com/93lTOPXy9A — shiro (@kaikaikitan) October 11, 2021

Currently, there are no plans that have been revealed with regards to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, though most fans agree that it’s only a matter of time until the anime adaptation returns. With the manga currently telling the story dubbed “The Culling Game”, there is plenty of material for the anime series by Studio MAPPA to pull from when the television series makes its grand return.

The prequel film currently doesn’t have a North American release date, though it will be interesting to see if the series has become big enough in the West for a theatrical run.

What do you think of this new key art for Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.