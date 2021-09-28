Jujutsu Kaisen Sales Raised Over 600% Thanks to the Anime





Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scene with the first season of its anime last year, thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, telling the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow young sorcerers as they battle against cursed beings thanks to mangaka Gege Akutami. With the Shonen series becoming one of the most popular entries in Weekly Shonen Jump even before its television debut, the series has only skyrocketed since debuting its anime adaptation and currently has a prequel film set to be released via Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will be the first movie in the series’ history.

The manga series debuted in 2018, proving that it didn’t take long for Jujutsu Kaisen to be one of the movers and shakers within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, though the release of the anime has seen sales of the printed story skyrocket by over six hundred and fifty percent since October 2020. Around the time of the anime’s first season debut, the printed story of Yuji and company had over eight and a half million copies of its manga in circulation, with the current tally being an insane forty-five million as of April of this year. Clearly, the story of Jujutsu Tech and its characters has resonated amongst fans.

In the world of manga, many series are vying for the top spot, with One Piece for example having a staggering four hundred and ninety million copies of its story in circulation, proving that as popular as Jujutsu Kaisen might be, it still has some serious catching up to do if it wants to hit the same heights as the Straw Hat Pirates. To be fair though, Luffy and his crew have had the advantage of being in circulation since the late 1990s, so it’s definitely within the realm of possibility that Yuji and his friends might be able to catch up to their competitors in the Shonen genre.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, but considering the popularity of the Shonen franchise, it’s a surefire bet that we’ll see the return of the series on the small screen by Studio MAPPA.

