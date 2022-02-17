Jujutsu Kaisen Went Wild with Its Viral Pokemon Crossover

You might not think it from the outside, but Gojo of Jujutsu Kaisen has a thing for the eccentric. He might look like a stalwart soldier, but fans who’ve checked out the series know the sorcerer loves all things ostentatious. That’s why fans know Gojo would be all for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new viral statue as it brings him closer to Pokemon and its unmistakable mascot.

Yeah, you did read that right. It might sound like a fantasy, but Pokemon and Jujutsu Kaisen have come together in the most unexpected way. The team at JMS Studios has crafted a resin statue that brings Pikachu and Gojo Satoru into one body.

As you can see here, one fan on Reddit finally got their statue after they put in an order last fall. The figure itself is pretty much perfect as Pikachu is putting on the perfect Gojo cosplay. From its white hair to its blindfold and pose, even Gojo would be impressed by how well Pikachu mimics the sorcerer. And at 17-inches tall, there is a ton of detail packed into the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover.

This crossover statue has gone viral now that fans are receiving them in the mail, but alas – they are officially sold out. Both the red and blue variants are off the market, but there is still hope for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. JMS Studios is releasing a Pokemon x Ryomen Sukuna statue that reimagines Ash’s companion as a bloodied curse.

You can find the figure here if you’re interested in buying this wild Pikachu statue. The figure will cost about $100 USD before shipping is factored in, and the shipping date is expected sometime this June. This new figure will be the second of three JMS Studios is producing for this line. The third has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to meld Pikachu with Yuji Itadori.

What do you think of this new crossover collection? Will you be nabbing any of these Jujutsu Kaisen x Pokemon pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.