Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Inks New Promo Art of Yuji, Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of celebrating the sixth anniversary of the manga's debut, and the creator behind it all is celebrating with some special new art for its heroes, Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. Jujutsu Kaisen first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2018, and it has only become a massive success in the years since. It hit a huge new audience with its official English language debut a few years later, and then went on to a whole new realm of popularity thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has helped pushed the popularity of Gege Akutami's original manga to new heights in recent years, and that will likely continue even further as the manga works through its most heated climax yet. It's yet to be revealed how much longer the manga will last from this point on, but Gege Akutami is helping to celebrate this milestone with some special art for his series' two heroes Yuji and Yuta along with Sukuna's massive shadow lingering overhead.

cleaned, textless banner version of the Jujutsu Kaisen 6th anniversary illustration with Yuuji, Okkotsu, and Sukuna 🤲 pic.twitter.com/FlWwwPUW0K — Jさん🏀( ֊’ ‘֊) (@soukatsu_) March 10, 2024

NEW YUJI & YUTA ART BY GEGE pic.twitter.com/y9Ort9zmzT — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) March 10, 2024

What's Next for Jujursu Kaisen?

If you wanted to read the now ongoing fight against Sukuna in the manga's latest chapters, you can find the three most recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run so far, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

