Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Nobara's Cursed Look

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime hit the scene last year as a result of the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, and the Shonen series has hit the ground floor running, becoming one of the biggest anime shows in recent memory, and one fan has made some spot-on Cosplay depicting the season one finale look for the Jujutsu student, Nobara Kugisaki. Whle the main focus of the series was mostly on the exploits of Yuji Itadori after ingesting the cursed fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, Nobara was but one of many sorcerers that were introduced into the mythos for this interesting tale.

Unlike Yuji who had insane strength and speed at his disposal thanks to being possessed by the demonic Sukuna, Nobara, instead relied on her own power, alongside various cursed items that give her the power to use straw dolls and nails to help defeat supernatural threats to the world. In the final episode of the first season of the anime, we witness Nobara and Yuji team up to combat Mahito and his disgusting sibling, employing the use of her technique "Resonance" to help win the day and give the Shonen protagonist yet another finger to chomp down in their quest to collect them all.

Instagram Cosplayer Unrisible shared this take on Nobara's final form that we witnessed in the final episodes of the first season, which is sure to return when/if the trio of sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech are confirmed to get a second season from the creators at Studio MAPPA:

While the status of a second season is still up in the air at this point, Jujutsu Kaisen already has its first feature-length film in the works, which will act as a prequel to the events that we witnessed during the first season, adapting the events of the manga chapter titled Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Zero. Based on the success of Demon Slayer's first foray into the movies, it's definitely no surprise to see more Shonen series following suit such as this supernatural tale of curses.

What do you think of this dead end Cosplay for Nobara? What do you hope to see from the sorcerer in the future of Jujutsu Kaisen?