Jujutsu Kaisen Digs Deep in This Ghostbusters Mash-Up

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't the first anime franchise to dive into the world of the supernatural, nor will it be the last, but the story of Yuji Itadori has certainly become one of the biggest, with one fan artist blending the curse ridden world of Jujutsu Tech with the quarter of ghost fighters themselves, the Ghostbusters. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed following the successful first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation, a movie that will show us the world prior to Yuji becoming the star of the series is currently in production.

While the cursed beings of Jujutsu Kaisen aren't considered "ghosts", they do use the spiritual energy from human beings to create threats to the world that can only be seen by Jujutsu sorcerers. With Yuji finding himself ingesting a cursed finger of the "king of curses" Sukuna, the high schooler is dragged into a world that he doesn't understand, while simultaneously attempting to struggle with the demonic entity currently sharing headspace with himself. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to a close with Yuji and his friends defeating another big threat along with discovering another cursed finger, moving them closer to Itadori finding a complete set.

Twitter Artist Kade Art shared this impressive fusion that imagines the most prominent students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech, taking on the role of Ghostbusters by slapping on the outfits of the legendary quartet that have become some of the most famous characters in movie history:

The next installment of Ghostbusters will arrive in the form of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a story that takes place decades after the initial adventures of Ray, Venkman, Winston, and Egon. Delayed by over a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will feature a family in the countryside coming across the equipment of the original 'Busters, as their town is assailed by a new otherworldly threat. While we doubt there will be an official crossover between these two franchises, the Ghostbusters have teamed up with the likes of the Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more in their comic book adventures.

