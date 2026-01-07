Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Unveils a Shocking Spoiler Ahead of Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is all set for its premiere, and it’s going to change everything we know about the story. While the manga concluded in 2024, the anime still has to adapt more than half of the story. The Culling Game is the longest arc of the story, as it sets the stage for the series’ finale, where Kenjaku unveils his true goal. The anime will debut on January 8th, 2026, with a special one-hour premiere of the first two episodes of the season. While Crunchyroll has been confirmed as the anime’s streaming home, it will take a while for Netflix USA to add the latest season to its library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In order to commemorate the release of the limited-edition CD package for Season 3’s opening theme song, AIZO by King Gnu, the official website of the anime shared a special illustration by creator Gege Akutami as a cover. The visual features Yuji Itadori’s distressed face, along with Kenjaku having fun while playing with the characters as if they were puppets. However, while the illustration is only meant for the anime, it includes a huge hint about Yuji’s powers that only manga fans are aware of.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Teases Yuji’s Cursed Technique in Latest Anime Visual

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Right behind Yuji, the visual features a pattern of dashed lines with scissors cutting something, which is the same as how the protagonist’s Cursed Technique, Shrine, works. However, this technique was revealed in Chapter 272 of the manga, when the story was already in its final stretch. So far in the anime, while Yuji possesses immense cursed energy and power, he doesn’t have a technique unique to him. However, Satoru Gojo predicted long ago that, as Sukuna’s Vessel, Yuji would eventually learn to use the techniques of the legendary King of Curses.

Shrine is Sukuna’s innate technique, which was engraved on Yuji thanks to inhabiting the villain for several months. Even after Sukuna used Megumi as a vessel and left Yuji’s body, the protagonist remembers how the powers work. Unlike Sukuna, who is able to land devastating attacks such as Cleave and Dismantle through this Cursed Technique, Yuji’s output is limited since he only recently awakened it. Additionally, whenever he cuts something, dashed lines with scissors appear on the object, something that doesn’t happen when Sukuna uses this ability. Despite not using the technique on the same level as Sukuna, Shrine played a major role in helping Yuji gain an upper hand in the final battle.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!