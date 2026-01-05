Yuji Returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Latest Release With a New Role

Play video

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! It’s been a few months since Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo in collaboration with Yuji Iwasaki, who serves as the illustrator. Expected to run for six months, releasing no more than three volumes, this short sequel series debuted in September last year and immediately became a fan favorite. In only 17 chapters, the manga has not only explored character depth through backstories and their roles in the series but has also commenced the final battles. Fans will have to bid farewell to the manga pretty soon, but before that happens, Modulo will unravel all the mysteries.

The first volume of the manga was released on January 5th, 2026, and it includes seven chapters, extra panels, and bonus illustrations for fans. The volume has only been released in Japan so far, and it will take at least a few months for the English version to be out. To commemorate the volume’s release, the official Shonen Jump channel on YouTube shared a special promotional video, which is narrated by Yuji Itadori’s voice actor, Junya Enoki. The role of narrator has always been pivotal in Jujutsu Kaisen, and while this doesn’t confirm that the original protagonist has the same role in the manga, it does highlight his importance in the sequel.

Yuji Itadori Is a Crucial Character in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters as they combat a major threat faced by the Jujutsu world after the arrival of over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race. The Simurians possess similar powers to sorcerers and have abundant cursed energy as they look for a new planet to settle on. After so many decades, most of the main characters from the original series have either died or retired from working as active sorcerers.

Although Yuji isn’t the protagonist anymore, he still has a pivotal role in the sequel, as time stood still for the beloved character, who is unable to age after the many cursed objects he consumed since the beginning of the story. Yuji was heartbroken to watch his friends grow old and die, which is why he cut contact with everyone and went into hiding. Despite the desperate attempts of Jujutsu society to track him down in order to get his help, none of them were able to figure out his whereabouts.

Considering that Yuji is still alive, he is expected to show up in the main story during the final battle. So far, the manga has only shown glimpses of the character, as his face stays hidden under his hoodie. Additionally, Yuji was the last person who met Yuta and Maki’s son before the latter disappeared. The story implies that the two of them have some kind of plan, which is why it was necessary for Yuta and Maki’s son to leave right after Yuka’s birth, after confirming she inherited a powerful technique.

