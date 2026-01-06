Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With Special Art Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen is only a few days away from the highly anticipated premiere of the anime’s third season, and the creator behind it all is helping to take that hype to a whole new level with some special art teasing what’s coming in the new episodes. Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially kicking off the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series with its new episodes coming as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule this month. It’s going to be filled with a ton of fights and chaos, so fans will need to pay attention.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 will be making its debut in just a couple of days from the time of this writing, and series creator Gege Akutami is starting the hype train right with some special new art crafted for the cover of the opening opening theme for the new season. Celebrating King GNU’s new single “AIZO” that will be accompanying the third season, Akutami is teasing many of the major characters who are going to be playing a part in the Culling Game chaos to come. Check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premiere

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 Episodes 1 and 2 will be premiering with Crunchyroll outside of Japan on January 8th at 9:00 AM PT. This premiere will feature Japanese language audio with English subtitles and launches for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be offering an English dub for the new season as well, but have yet to confirm a release date for it as of the time of this writing.

The voice cast from the first two seasons (of characters who have survived the Shibuya Incident, anyway) will be returning to reprise their respective roles. New additions to the voice cast for the Culling Game are the likes of Kazuya Nakai as Kinji Hakari, Yuki Sakakihara as Kirara Hoshi, Tomokazu Sugita as Hiromi Higuruma, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Fumihiko Takaba, Yutaka Aoyama as Reggie Star, Neeko as Kogane, and Yoshiko Sakakibara as Tengen with more to be revealed as the season really gets rolling.

What Is the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Kenjaku sparked his deadly plan with the Shibuya Incident as it had spread Cursed Spirits throughout the area, but the real crux of it comes with the Culling Game. It’s a tournament combining not only these Cursed Spirits, but other revived sorcerers who have returned in unsuspecting human bodies. At the same time, there are also new sorcerers who have awakened new powers as a result of the Shibuya Incident and will be colliding together in this new tournament.

The Culling Game is the most chaotic arc in Jujutsu Kaisen overall as there are going to be a lot of new characters to keep track of, and that’s teased with Akutami’s cover art for the opening theme. There are a lot of unrecognizable faces, but they will be thrown into the mix as Yuji takes a back seat to some of the fights that are coming our way. But we’ll see it all in action soon enough.

