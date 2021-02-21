Jujutsu Kaisen Stuns Fans with Newest Episode's Fight Scenes

Jujutsu Kaisen has stunned fans with the fight scenes in the newest episode! Studio MAPPA's adaptation of Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump magazine series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it made its debut last Fall because of the attention to detail director Sunghoo Park and his team puts into bringing the series to life. While the series' previous fights have indeed impressed fans, Episode 19 of the anime goes the extra mile with its sequences in particular as Yuji and Todo take on one of the toughest threats in the series thus far.

Following the massive cliffhanger from the previous episode that saw one of the named cursed spirits make their move on the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu schools, Episode 19 of the series features a completely different fight as not only does Yuji unlock a brand new technique but he's being put to the test in his toughest fight to date.

