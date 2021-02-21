Jujutsu Kaisen Stuns Fans with Newest Episode's Fight Scenes
Jujutsu Kaisen has stunned fans with the fight scenes in the newest episode! Studio MAPPA's adaptation of Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump magazine series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it made its debut last Fall because of the attention to detail director Sunghoo Park and his team puts into bringing the series to life. While the series' previous fights have indeed impressed fans, Episode 19 of the anime goes the extra mile with its sequences in particular as Yuji and Todo take on one of the toughest threats in the series thus far.
Following the massive cliffhanger from the previous episode that saw one of the named cursed spirits make their move on the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu schools, Episode 19 of the series features a completely different fight as not only does Yuji unlock a brand new technique but he's being put to the test in his toughest fight to date.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the debut of Yuji's new attack along with all of the scenes they are impressed with from Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode. Let us know your thoughts about the episode in the comments too! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
That Black Flash Though
"Black Flash!" pic.twitter.com/ZTqMi9uC1n— ً (@shonenpicture) February 19, 2021
Every Frame Was Great!
Yuji’s Black Flash looks so good 😤🔥 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/2XDdvbn7wf— Yakira 💙 (@Yakira_9) February 19, 2021
"MAPPA is a Godsend"
The visuals for Black Flash looked so awesome, MAPPA is a godsend.#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/fJKRBsIUod— Zahin ⚡️ (@ZahinPrime) February 19, 2021
"Simply Amazing"
The choreography and animation in today’s episode was simply AMAZING 🔥#JujutsuKaisen#呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/WkLYusfUNo— Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuVisuals) February 19, 2021
"Thank You, Best Friend!"
The #JujutsuKaisen fandom after episode 19 dropped pic.twitter.com/s9o6oJ4mJO— TheBerserker: CP Danganronpa 2 (@BerserkerVEVO) February 19, 2021
Let's Not Forget this Team Up!
Although it was short that Maki and Megumi team up was amazing 😌 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/x1QJeWyJO0— Yakira 💙 (@Yakira_9) February 19, 2021
Inumaki Really Went for it Too!
AYOO, where are my Inumaki stans at? He did amazing today!!! He's really the GOAT 😤😤🔥 #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/ZvQJM7d3LO— Edible ❣️ (@hoesweremad) February 19, 2021
There Were Great Moments in Between the Fights Too!
This scene had me wheezing😭 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/Pn8Hbdsp6Y— Emz♡ (@getovibes) February 19, 2021
Truly Unmatched
Their chemistry is unmatched 💪🏽#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/Q1cJa6u51h— Mae. ♡ (@navieeer) February 19, 2021
So Many Little Details!
It's the details for me 😍😍 #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/iKYsFLxxsD— Edible ❣️ (@hoesweremad) February 19, 2021