Jujutsu Kaisen Fans are Really Loving Nobara After Newest Episode
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are really loving Nobara Kugisaki after the newest episode of the anime! The debut season of the series is currently making its way through the second intense cour, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc has been a showcase for many of the secondary characters. While Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushigoro got the primary of the focus in the first half of the season, fans are finally getting the chance to see what the other Jujutsu Tech students from the Tokyo and Kyoto schools could really do in a fight. The newest episode showed off Nobara in particular.
Episode 17 of the series was a showcase of Noabara Kugisaki and Maki Zenin's skills, and the two of them really got into battle for the first time. While we have seen some of Nobara's abilities in the past, the episode showed more of what Nobara had up her sleeve thanks to the powerful opponent, Momo, she was facing. But we also learned a lot more about what made her tick.
Angry at how Maki's family was treating her, Nobara fought to prove how much she believes in her own self worth and skill when being berated by the others. It taps into an edge of Nobara's personality as a whole, and though she ultimately loses thanks to a cheap trick, it really cemented a place in fans' minds.
But what did you think of Nobara Kugisaki's big fight in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
What a Well Animated Fight!
Tatsuya Yoshihara (吉原達矢) is, was and will be, an insane and incredible animator, delivering in one week three pieces of awesome animation in three different shows.— 🥚kiwbvi🥚 (@kiwbvi) February 5, 2021
He always manage to amaze me, and today's work on Jujutsu episode was, once again, wonderful.
Legend.
Nobara ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUeMCP7uFa
Best Girl
Nobara best girl pic.twitter.com/PY77SbM0XV— shiro @ missing Gojo Satoru (@kaikaikitan) February 5, 2021
"Easily One of the Best and Most Unique"
Nobara is easily one of the best and most unique heroine pic.twitter.com/arJWIjnoYA— zenin (@zeninsama) February 6, 2021
Such a Badass
NOBARA LOOKS SO BADASS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/HR6uJfsRmC— ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@ackernoba) February 5, 2021
So Much Love for Nobara!
I love nobara so much pic.twitter.com/1YvR9luqYO— asmaa. (@iwaizumishoodie) February 5, 2021
Total Supremacy
I believe in nobara supremacy pic.twitter.com/Ldbt5XeCgz— eli :: XIAO HAVER (@kiyoomiis) February 5, 2021
And Looked Good While Doing it!
Nobara looking good 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQrB1KfNaG— Ducky (@IDuckyx) February 5, 2021
There are No Words
words can't describe just how much i love nobara pic.twitter.com/OHE7Vylczp— domi (@xiaothic) February 5, 2021
She Knows Her Worth!
Love how Nobara knows her— Emz♡ (@getovibes) February 5, 2021
self worth😤✨#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/G56BP6UVHF
"Another 10/10 Episode"
Another 10/10 episode... everything from emotional content to the the awesome fights and the "I'm Kugisaki Nobara" moment was just 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/ALWzl2Otw9— ismail♠️ (@zuramp_donald) February 6, 2021