Jujutsu Kaisen Fans are Really Loving Nobara After Newest Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are really loving Nobara Kugisaki after the newest episode of the anime! The debut season of the series is currently making its way through the second intense cour, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc has been a showcase for many of the secondary characters. While Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushigoro got the primary of the focus in the first half of the season, fans are finally getting the chance to see what the other Jujutsu Tech students from the Tokyo and Kyoto schools could really do in a fight. The newest episode showed off Nobara in particular.

Episode 17 of the series was a showcase of Noabara Kugisaki and Maki Zenin's skills, and the two of them really got into battle for the first time. While we have seen some of Nobara's abilities in the past, the episode showed more of what Nobara had up her sleeve thanks to the powerful opponent, Momo, she was facing. But we also learned a lot more about what made her tick.

Angry at how Maki's family was treating her, Nobara fought to prove how much she believes in her own self worth and skill when being berated by the others. It taps into an edge of Nobara's personality as a whole, and though she ultimately loses thanks to a cheap trick, it really cemented a place in fans' minds.

