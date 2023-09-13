Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 8

Are you ready for more Jujutsu Kaisen? If so, you are in for a treat this week. The anime's second season has been dominating airwaves since it returned in July. Now, all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen since its Shibuya Incident arc has begun, and now we have been given a look at this season's next episode.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode eight just launched its first look. A few stills were released by Studio MAPPA detailing what's to come this week. It is there we can see Gojo as well as Yuji along with a few other familiar faces.

Preview for tomorrow's episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc"!



The Shibuya incident begins! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/v3Rg7lNlil — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 13, 2023

After all, Mei Mei and Ui Ui can be found in one of the shots. As for the other image, we can see a rather nasty curse. It looks like Shibuya's big showdown will get underway once episode eight goes live. We can expect to see Gojo go to war while his students debate the merits of sneaking into Shibuya. And if you have read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know how their quest goes.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is midway through season two at this point. You can stream the series on Crunchyroll for all the latest episodes. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this new look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Are you loving the anime's Shibuya arc so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!