Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Limited-Time Episode 3 Sneak Peek

Jujutsu Kaisen has shared an extended preview for Episode 3, but it's only going to be available for a limited-time through Crunchyroll! During the virtual Jump Anime Festa 2020 celebration this year, one of the many clips that fans in Japan were able to check out was an exclusive look into the third episode of the series. Now that the clip has premiered in Japan, Crunchyroll is now offering a subtitled version of this Episode 3 preview for a 24 hour viewing window. Running from Sunday, October 11th to Monday, October 12th, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will want to act fast.

Now available through Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel (and you can check it out in the video above at the time of this writing), this sneak peek at Episode 3 of the series introduces the third member of Yuji and Megumi's Jujutsu High School squad, Nobara Kugisaki.

The first episode of the series introduced fans to the main character, Yuji Itadori, and the violent world of curses around him, and the second expanded this even further with the introduction of a school dedicated to eliminating those curses. Now the third episode will be bringing the main team to their fullest with Nobara, and the real adventure will kick off from here.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They officially describe it as such, "Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life.

One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of this preview into Episode 3 of the series? How are you feeling about Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far? What are you hoping to see in the anime next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!