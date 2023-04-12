Jujutsu Kaisen Settles Sukuna vs. Yorozu In Bloody Climax

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been unleashing Sukuna in the latest chapters working through the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and the newest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has settled Sukuna's latest fight against the deadly Yorozu in quite the bloody climax! Sukuna shocked Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro as he used the chaos of the Culling Game to escape Yuji's body and take over Megumi's instead. It's what Sukuna had been after this entire time, and fans have been able to see how much stronger Sukuna has become as a result of this new body.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending the latest few chapters of the manga watching Sukuna explore his new range of power now that he's successfully taken over Megumi's body, and part of his strategy was to make Megumi hurt as much as possible in order to exert more control. This led to Sukuna fighting against Yorozu in order to kill Megumi's sister Tsumiki, and their fight came to an end in an unsurprising manner in the newest Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: How Does Sukuna vs. Yorozu End?

Chapter 219 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga picks up shortly after Yorozu began fighting against Sukuna, and revealed that her Cursed Technique gave her a powerful armor that she believed would stay strong against the King of Curses. She's doing it out of a twisted love that results in her wanting to be the one to kill Sukuna herself, but Sukuna's only interested in fighting against Yorozu because the sorcerer is using Tsumiki's body to do it.

Unsurprisingly, despite Yorozu trying to use her Domain Expansion, Sukuna defeats the revived sorcerer with ease. Sukuna adapted to her Cursed Technique, and left her in a bloody pile on the floor as Yorozu then tries to pass off something to Sukuna as a final way for him to think of her. It's a fight that leaves Tsumuki's fate hanging in the balance, but at the same time, it's enough to send Megumi's soul (within Sukuna) sinking deeper into the pits of despair.

How do you feel about the way Jujutsu Kaisen ended the fight between Sukuna and Yorozu?