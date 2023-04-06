Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Voice Actor Hypes Fans With Season 2 Update

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is inching closer and closer to the anime's return later this Summer, and the voice behind Yuji Itadori has provided a new update on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as fans wait to see the series back in action! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and the Jujutsu Kaisen characters will be pit against some of their toughest challenges yet in the new wave of episodes. It's not only a huge return for fans, but those behind the scenes of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be hitting screens later this July, and it's gearing up to take on some of the biggest arcs yet from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga release. Along with the launch of the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Junya Enoki, the voice behind Yuji Itadori in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, teased what's to come with the following (as spotted by @JJKcontent on Twitter), "You may have noticed while watching the [Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer], but all of the staff are working hard. It won't just be the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, but also the Shibuya Incident arc will be covered."

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What's Coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Elaborating further, Enoki teased that the star couldn't say too much about what was coming next in detail, "I don't think I can say much, but the arcs are very interesting and filled with battles, so please look forward to the iconic action scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen." Thankfully it won't be too long until we get to see the new season as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on July 6th as part of the new wave of Summer 2023 anime. And as Enoki had teased, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is taking on some huge arcs.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes in total, which means it will be airing from its premiere this July straight through the Fall 2023 season until the end of the year. There have yet to be a concrete number of episodes for the new Jujutsu Kaisen anime season revealed, but it's going to be a long run with two cours already confirmed.

