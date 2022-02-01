Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Prequel Film With New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen might have only hit the anime scene a few years ago, but it has quickly made a name for itself among creators and fans alike thanks to its unique characterization and hard-hitting supernatural slugfests. With the first film in the series hitting Japan late last year, fans in North America are counting down the days until its North America release, as the Shonen franchise has shared a killer new sketch to help celebrate the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The newest film from Studio MAPPA might not have the ability to overcome Demon Slayer: Mugen Train when it comes to box office draw, with the latter Shonen film having pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of its theatrical run, but that isn’t stopping Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from looking to overtake Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, the former number one anime movie. With the film not featuring Yuji Itadori in the driver’s seat, instead focusing on the sorcerer that came before him in Yuta Okkotsu, the story becomes that much more tragic thanks in part to the horrifying origin of Yuta’s spiritual abilities which are tied into the death of the love of his life. With the movie on its way to theaters in North America, anime fans only have to wait a few more weeks to dive into this new supernatural story.

Twitter User IDuckyx shared this new sketch that is apparently a special gift given to fans who go to theaters in Japan to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0, focusing not just on the main hero of the new movie, but the villain as well who is set to play a larger role in the proceedings whenever the second season of the Shonen decides to drop:

The manga for Jujutsu Kaisen is still running in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, following along with Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech as they struggle with the challenges of the Culling Game Arc. Though creator Gege Akutami has stated that they have an ending in mind for the series, there is still plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover.

