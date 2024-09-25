Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Teases the Manga's Sinister Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen is a terrifying series, and its curses aren't to blame. Sure, the Shonen Jump hit has tons of scary creatures on hand, and its violent battles have jumpscared fans across the globe. The series thrives off fear, and when it comes to terrifying fans, Jujutsu Kaisen revels with mind games. Those games are on full display right now as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has a final chapter left to go. And if a new theory is right, well – the epilogue fans have fallen for might just be a dream.

Yeah, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen might be trolling everybody. The manga has fans buzzing over chapter 270, and that is because a new theory suggests the epilogue has been nothing but a dream.

The Finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Is Going to Hurt

As for why fans think the epilogue will forego a happy ending, we have the title of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 270 to thank. It is titled "The End of a Dream", and when you look at the Japanese name, things get weird. Netizens were quick to point out that the Japanese title can be read two ways. The first way leaves fans with the title mentioned above, and the second way teases the end of Yuji's trio.

After all, fan-translators like soukatsu on X (Twitter) pointed out that Jujutsu Kaisen fans refer to Yuji's trio as ゆめの (Yu, Me, No). The Japanese title of chapter 270 is "夢(ゆめ)の終わり", and it houses that nickname. As such, an alternative reading of the chapter title is "The End of YuMeNo".

Now for most fans, this alternative reading isn't anything nefarious. The end is coming for Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. Jujutsu Kaisen will end with chapter 271, so the trio's story with fans will close. This second reading could be a simple nod to the finale, but for others, they think there is more going on with Jujutsu Kaisen.

After all, netizens have questioned how happy the epilogue has been. Jujutsu Kaisen has its lighter moments, but of course, the series isn't afraid to kill characters when need be. The manga's epilogue has not only kept characters alive, but it has brought several back to life. There is also the matter of Sukuan's final words. The King of Curses warned Yuji, "Don't underestimate me. I'm a curse."

Between the epilogue's tone and the warning given by Sukuna, netizens are bracing themselves for the worst. The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will not go out peacefully, that much is for sure. Some fans are now convinced creator Gege Akutami is going to bait-and-switch them with a dream. So as we head closer to the finale, readers will want to brace for impact.

What Is the Future of Jujutsu Kaisen?

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to end on September 30 in Japan, so the countdown is on. We are less than a week out from the series ending. Akutami has kept fans on edge with its epilogue. After more than six years, Yuji's story is coming to a close, and there are a few loose threads left to tie. From Gojo Satoru to the Culling Game's fallout, Jujutsu Kaisen needs to address a few things. And to be honest, the final chapter may just drop a plot twist that changes everything we know.

What do you think of this wild Jujutsu Kaisen theory? Does the evidence hold up? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.