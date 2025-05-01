Crunchyroll Releasing Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling & More for Free This Month

Crunchyroll is now entering its second and annual Ani-May celebration, and for the occasion, fans of the medium will be spoiled rotten with many offers, merch, and exclusive deals. However, the biggest thing to come out of the streaming platform in May will be free access to some of the biggest anime, with no strings attached. Many series across generations and genres will be available for an entire month, ushering in the event in style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, 20 different hit series will be available to stream for free on the platform this month. Notable mentions are Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, Soul Eater, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Cowboy Bebop, Chainsaw Man, Haikyuu!!, Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga, and many more. With some of the best and most popular being free to stream, fans would be wise to take advantage of this great offer as well as indulge in some of the offerings from Ani-May 2025.

Crunchyroll Store "Ani-May" Special Offers are now live



• Get a free "SteelNook" when you purchase 4 In-Stock SteelBooks (Offer Ends 5/27)https://t.co/gRuNtNj7p2



• Get a Free Pin when you spend $100+ on the store (Offer Ends 6/1)#ad #anime #animedeals pic.twitter.com/J2BarpV4lo — 🧭MangaAlerts #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) April 30, 2025

Ani-May Is Filled With Amazing Offerings

While Crunchyroll will be offering a lot over the world for this month, here are some of the biggest things to take heed of. The US Crunchyroll Store is running an Ani-May event with several sales and themed weeks. From May 1–14, home video items are up to 60% off, followed by a sale of up to 70% off select items starting May 15. Orders of $75 or more (in-stock only) from May 1 include a free 2025 Hime Ani-May pin, while supplies last. Weekly themes include Chainsaw Man (May 1), Kaiju No. 8 & Solo Leveling (May 8), Dragon Ball Super (May 22), and Jujutsu Kaisen (May 29).

There will also be many partnerships with retailers and stores all over the world, such as Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble in the U.S, Gameplanet and Grupo and Control in Mexico, HMV across stores in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Belgium, with even more retailers across Europe offering merchandise. There will be even more deals and offers on the Crunchyroll Store, with some of the best discounts the company has to offer.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s Offerings Are Some Of The Best This Year

From the hundreds of episodes that will be free to watch to the incredible new merchandise and the limited-time offers, there truly is something for everyone this month. Ani-May may be a new event, but given how much it caters to fans of all kinds and how exciting the lineup is, it will hopefully become a yearly tradition that continues to grow. With its mix of streaming content, exclusive deals, and themed celebrations, Ani-May sets the stage for an engaging, fan-focused experience.

You can access the full information about Crunchyroll’s Ani-May 2025 here.