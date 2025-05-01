Black Clover Makes Spring 2025 Comeback With New Chapters: What to Know

Ever since shifting to Jump GIGA, Yuki Tabata’s manga, Black Clover, has been releasing new episodes quarterly with glorious glimpses. Unlike its previous weekly schedule, the manga releases two to three chapters every season. Black Clover is currently in its final stretch and is expected to end in a few more installments. While the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the final arc focuses on the fight against the main villain, Lucius Zogratis. The story takes a massive turn after the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. With the threat of the Dark Triad gone, peace should’ve returned to the Clover Kingdom, but the reality is far from it.

Lucius’ Soul Magic allows him to manipulate souls, potentially purifying them or using them for his own purposes. He is using his powers to use the souls of the dead and living citizens of the Clover Kingdom. This makes the battle more difficult than ever as the Magic Knights find themselves fighting people they care about. The Spring 2025 edition of Jump GIGA released Chapters 379 and 380, which include the greatest plot twist in years in the manga. The gorgeous color spread of our beloved Magic Knights gives the perfect Spring vibe as the fight against Lucius continues.

What Happened in Black Clover Chapters 379 and 380?

In Chapter 379, while Yuno and Asta are fighting Lucius, the villain manages to link all of the kingdom’s grimoire towers with an ultra-garantuan spell. He explains that grimoires are wisdom granted by gods, and they amplify the abilities of humans. However, when a mage dies, the grimoire returns to the tower that bestowed it. With his power, Lucius can use all those spells. On the other hand, Ryuga is witnessing everything from his home and determines that the center of Lucius’ chest is his weakness. Asta was ready to deal a massive blow, but Lucius pulled off a dirty move by showing him an illusion of his mother, Licita. Liebe is burdened by guilt and is unable to strike her.

Both of them take fatal blows, leaving the fate of the battle in Yuno’s hands. In the next chapter, the Magic Knights witness the souls of their beloved family and friends being twisted even more. However, Yuno jumps into the battle, shocking Ryuga with his immense power. Since he’s unable to move, Asta lends Yuno his demon dweller sword, the one that belonged to Licht. The chapter ends with Yuno wielding his wind sword and Asta’s demon dweller sword while facing the enemy alone.

When Is Black Clover Going to End?

While it’s cruising through the final arc as we speak, Black Clover’s final arc began close to three years ago at this point, and it’s clear that Tabata is cooking up the most satisfying finale possible. With Yuno stepping up to fight in Asta’s place using a mix of their greatest abilities, both magic and anti-magic, and Lucius unleashing a terrifying new wave of twisted resurrected former friends, family members, and allies of the Clover Kingdom, the Summer 2025 release will be one to follow. However, a final fight between Yuno and Lucius hardly seems a likely end for the series, especially without at least one chapter’s worth of an epilogue. So Black Clover is highly unlikely to end just yet with the Summer 2025 issue.

There are many threads we need to see finished before we close the books on Black Clover, without even mentioning the mounting demand for the anime to resume with Season 5. Asta’s condition is dire, we’ll likely see him make a triumphant return to the fight before the end of the fight, and we’re dying to see Yuno’s abilities infused with Asta’s anti-magic. But finally, in true Naruto-like fashion, fans deserve to see Asta and Yuno complete their respective arcs by settling their rivalry to see who is the ultimate candidate to be the Wizard King to lead the Clover Kingdom after Judgment Day.

Where to Read the New Black Clover Chapters?

Black Clover released Chapters 379 and 380 on May 2nd in its native Japanese time zone, or May 1st for readers in the West. You can read the new chapters on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. The first three chapters of the manga are free on Shonen Jump, and all chapters are free on Manga Plus, but with limited views.

Although the magazine has been changed from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA, the reading platforms remain the same. Black Clover will return with new chapters in Summer 2025, and we will share the release date as soon as it’s confirmed.