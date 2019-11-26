Toho Pictures To Adapt Jujutsu Kaisen Anime

One of the biggest manga around is getting an anime adaptation, with Jujutsu Kaisen (Sorcery Fight) being brought to life in part thanks to producer Toho Pictures. Toho, who was responsible for so many Godzilla movies in the past, is no stranger to the world of anime. Having produced popular series such as My Hero Academia, FLCL, Psycho-Pass, and Dr. Stone to name a few, they’re the perfect studio to assist in bringing the adventures of Yuuji and company to life next year.

Twitter User SpyTrue shared the news that the recent manga hit that was created last year by mangaka Gege Akutami will be brought to life thanks in part to the producers at Toho Pictures, following suit to so many anime before it that were adapted from manga storylines:

Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime will be produce by TOHO. 2020! — SPY (@Spytrue) November 26, 2019

While there is no news regarding the exact date of when the anime will premiere, or who will be the animation house that gives motion to the manga panels themselves. In the past, Toho has been associated with both Studio Bones of My Hero Academia fame and Production IG, potentially giving us hints of who else may be involved with the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen.

The series itself is somewhat similar to the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach, taking a high school protagonist and placing him into the world of the supernatural wherein the young man becomes more and more powerful as the series moves forward.

Jujutsu Kaisen, aka Sorcery Fight, was created by manga writer/artist Gege Akutami and released in 2018 with seven volumes to its name, with the series continuing thanks to fan demand. Viz Media has continued printing the manga with 7 volumes of the story currently available.

The official description of the series of Jujutsu Kaisen reads as such: “Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he’s happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he’s only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life’s about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!”