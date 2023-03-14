Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up the Final Battle for Megumi's Soul

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has reached the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has set up the final battle for Megumi Fushiguro's soul! Jujutsu Kaisen's characters have definitely seen better days as after everything that happened to reach a point where Megumi could save his sister Tsumiki from the Culling Game, it was only the beginning as some unfortunate surprises took place. Not only is Tsumiki now in more danger than ever, but Megumi is now the host body for Sukuna after the villain took advantage of all of the Culling Game's chaos.

Jujutsu Kaisen's characters are about to go through a lot more pain before they even sniff at a potential chance to save Megumi, and that is especially true with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series. Unlike the way Sukuna was residing in Yuji's body, Sukuna is actively trying to keep Megumi as far down within his soul as possible and keep him from interfering with his plans and limiting his power. Now it's a matter of whether or not Megumi can break free.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: What's Happening to Megumi?

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime might currently be waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to hit, but the Culling Game arc of the manga has taken things to a whole new level beyond that. Sukuna has complete control over Megumi's body, and despite evidence revealing that Megumi was somewhere still within himself and holding back Sukuna from full power, that is not looking like the case anymore as Sukuna buries him further within a bath full of evil Cursed Spirit energy,

Chapter 216 of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga sees Sukuna make an effort to bury Megumi in "evil" so as to keep him down. But he noticeably still was unable to heal from a cut that he had on his hand. This little cut proves that Megumi is still in there, but it's likely going to be tough if Sukuna keeps doing damage on the outside. This is likely going to form the basis for the next major conflict, so hopefully Yuji and the others can do something about it.

How do you feel about Sukuna possessing Megumi's body in Jujutsu Kaisen's recent chapters? What do you think it means for the rest of the Culling Game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!