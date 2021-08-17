✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is ready for a fight with Nobara Kugisaki! The first season debut for Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did it result in more sales for the manga release, but shortly after the first season came to an end it was announced that the franchise was going to continue with a new feature film. Much of the reason behind its success was all of the kooky characters and fighters we got introduced to over that first season like standouts such as Nobara Kugisaki.

Nobara had several stand out moments and fights over the course of the first season as she worked together with Yuji Itadori and the other Tokyo Jujutsu Tech school, but she truly came into her own with the end of the first season. Together with Yuji, she was able to reach the peak of her abilities and now fans can't wait to see her in action again in a potential second season of the series. Until then, at least Nobara's still ready for any fight that comes along through this awesome cosplay from artist @pixelghosts on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime franchise will be continuing with a new movie later this year in Japan, but it probably won't be until we get a second season that fans can see Nobara and the others in action again. The first movie for the franchise will be bringing Akutami's official prequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, to life. Because it takes place a year before the events of the series, and focuses on Yuta Okkotsu, we won't get to see Nobara fighting again. At least we'll be seeing younger versions of older characters like Maki, Toge, and Panda, however.

We might not get to see Nobara in the anime any time soon, but if the series returns for a second full season of the anime we'll get to see her along with many of the other fan favorites as they take on the most intense mission in the series yet. This new movie fills in some crucial blanks for what's to come, so even without Nobara, fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out to see how it all shakes out.

What did you think of Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Where does she rank among your favorite fighters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!