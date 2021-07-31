Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Reveals Initial Staff and Voice Cast

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the initial staff and voice cast for its upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! The anime franchise ended its successful debut season with the confirmation that it will be continuing with its first feature film effort, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will adapt the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School short story released before series creator Gege Akutami finalized the ideas for the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. But this short story was made a canon prequel necessary to completely understand what's next to come for the prequel's main character, Yuta Okkotsu.

With the debut of its first teaser trailer giving fans a full look at Yuta and Rika, the main duo at the center of it all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also revealed the initial staff and voice cast coming in the new film (as noted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter) which features some notable returns along with the most notable new addition, Megumi Ogata as the voice of Yuta himself. This isn't the full breakdown of cast and staff additions, of course, but gives a good idea of what to expect.

The staff for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 featuring Sunghoo Park returning from the anime to direct the film for Studio MAPPA and TOHO. Hiroshi Seko serves as scriptwriter, Tadashi Hiramatsu returns as character designer, Yui Umemoto serves as assistant director, Junichi Higashi serves as art director, Chikako Kamato will oversee color design, Teppei Ito will be director of photography, Keisuke Yanagi will serve as editor, and Arisa Okehahazama, Terui Yoshimasa, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi return from the anime to compose the music.

The initial voice cast covers the slate of returning characters from the main series who actually made their first appearance in this prequel with the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, Tomokazu Seki as Panda, and Sakurai Takahiro as Suguru Geto all confirmed to return alongside the new addition of Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu. There are some other new characters yet to be revealed for the movie, but notably this first cast list doesn't include the fan favorites from the main series. So while this is a prequel, it could come as a surprise to fans hoping to see more of Yuji and the others following the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is hitting theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has yet to set an international release date. What do you think of these first cast and staff additions for Jujutsu Kaisen 0? What are you hoping to see in the franchise's first movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!