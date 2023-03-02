Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Predicts Yuji's Secret New Power

Jujutsu Kaisen is still pushing through its Culling Game arc, and recent updates have sent the arc in a wild new direction. After getting close to their goal, Yuji and Megumi were sent spiraling this year when Sukuna reared his ugly head. Now, the King of Curses has ditched Yuji for Megumi, but the former hero isn't letting his guest go without a fight.

And now, well – it seems like Yuji Itadori has powered up in the wake of Sukuna's betrayal. The most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen showcased this strength to fans, and theories are now springing up about the power boost.

As you will have seen in the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji's loss of Sukuna left fans worried about his power, but those fears are now being dismissed. This is because Yuji managed to survive a lethal blow from the King of Curses, and that was just the start of his comeback. In the manga currently, Yuji has withstood a number of Sukuna's cleaving hits, and the sorcerer landed some impressive hits on the curse.

Of course, part of Sukuna's fault is thanks to Megumi since the boy is fighting against the curse from within his body. However, most of the credit goes to Yuji. Something has awoken in the hero following Sukuna's leave, and fans are convinced it is due to one of two things: a Reverse Cursed Technique or Heavenly Restriction.

The first option is one that fans should know well as fighters like Yuta know RCTs very well. These complicated techniques allow a person to use cursed energy as a way to heal the body, and Yuji is healing himself from Sukuna's attacks. If he has gained an RCT, fans believe Yuji gained it from being exposed to Sukuna for so long, but it seems the King of Curses is convinced this power has a more upsetting origin.

During their encounter, Sukuna witnesses Yuji's new power and implies Kenjaku has something to do with it. We know the creature possessed Yuji's mom back in the day, so the villain may have set a Heavenly Restriction on Yuji at birth. If that is the case, Sukuna's leave may have triggered the power to surface at last, so fans will want to keep a close eye on Yuji for the time being.

What do you think about Yuji's latest comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.