Jujutsu Kaisen Flies Past Big New Sales Milestone

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on a high since it was published, but things went up a notch thanks to the anime’s debut. In the last year or so, the series has seen a huge jump in sales as millions of fans were introduced to the story by way of the anime. And now, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen has blown past another milestone!

The announcement comes from the Jujutsu Kaisen team itself. The crew confirmed the manga hit a new sales milestone with help from its next volume. To date, Jujutsu Kaisen has 55 million copies circulating, and part of that comes from volume 17 overseas.

After all, Japan is further ahead with its publishing schedule, and volume 17 is on the horizon. The big release will have a first run of 2.15 million copies which is a solid size. Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen is enjoying its anime boost, and that will only rise this winter when the anime returns with its first movie.

Now, you might be wondering where Jujutsu Kaisen ranks in terms of sales now. With 55 million copies under its belt, the manga is ranked along with hits like Gin Tama, Initial D, Ranman 1/2, and others. It has overcome huge hits like Berserk, My Hero Academia, and Inuyasha. But when it comes to its higher-ups, Jujutsu Kaisen has to take on series like Fairy Tail, Hunter x Hunter, and The Prince of Tennis.

Want to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen? The anime’s first season can be binged over on Crunchyroll if you’d like to check it out. As for the manga, it can be read online using Viz Media’s digital vault, and new chapters are updated in line with those in Japan.

What do you think of this new milestone? Are you surprised by how well Jujutsu Kaisen is doing these days?