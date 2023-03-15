Jujutsu Kaisen Settles Debate About Yorozu's Gender

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is in the wings, and right now, the manga is keeping fans in tune with Yuji as always. After all, creator Gege Akutami has put the fighter through some real pain this past month, and we are about to witness even wilder things as April rolls in. After all, a major twist by Sukuna threw the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga upside down this month, and the story took time to settle a debate regarding Yorozu along the way.

And what was the issue at hand? Well, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been on the fence about Yorozu's gender. Details from the manga left readers confused, but now Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed the cursed spirit is a woman.

The whole situation came to light when promos for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 hit social media and seemingly referred to Yorozu as a man. A text bubble was shared widely on social media of Yorozu being referred to by a particle reserved for men in Japanese. However, fan translators like Lightning446 were quick to correct the out-of-context evidence.

It seems the whole ordeal was misconstrued due to the scene's changing POVs. Akutami likes to write fast and loose during these kinds of interactions. The use of "彼" almost certainly refers to Sukuna in this scene, and what's more is that Yorozu has been coded with feminine descriptors this whole time. Even beyond possessing a woman's body through Tsumiki, Yorozu uses traditionally feminine speech cues. For instance, they use particles in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga you'd expect a woman to use.

Of course, there is always the chance Akutami was vague with Yorozu's gender. The writer could always surprise readers, and that would not be the first time Jujutsu Kaisen has caught fans by surprise. For instance, characters like Uraume are still seen as nonbinary as their gender has been neutral from the start. But for now, it seems the evidence suggests Yorozu is a woman or female presenting at the present.

Honestly, we should learn more about Yorozu before long as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is gearing up for their big battle against Sukuna. The cursed spirit is obsessed with the King of Curses, but Sukuna does not feel the same. As he has now taken over Megumi's body, Sukuna is eager to kill Tsumiki to ensure the boy cannot resume control of his fate. This means Sukuna is ready to send Yorozu and their host to the grave, but the cursed spirit isn't going to go down without a fight.

