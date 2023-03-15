Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Manga Correction

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to return to the small screen this summer with the second season of its anime. While fans wait for Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Tech students to return to animation, the manga from creator Gege Akutami marches on. The end might be nigh for this story focusing on cursed energy users, but that isn't stopping the publishers at Shueisha from making corrections when it comes to interactions and events that previously took place in the supernatural shonen.

Recently, the mangaka responsible for creating Jujutsu Tech has stated that the finale of the popular series might be taking place within the next year. Certainly, the events that have been playing out in the manga hint at this idea as Yuji and his friends tackle one of their biggest challenges to date. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga isn't the only major Shonen Jump series that is setting the stage for its finale as both One Piece and My Hero Academia are currently in their final sagas. With a number of manga series looking to see their characters march into the sunset, a new generation of stories in Weekly Shonen Jump might have the opportunity to become fan favorites as a result. Regardless, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will have some major moments for viewers and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime most likely has a long future ahead of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Error

The error that has been corrected took place in the 22nd volume of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga. In the 192nd chapter of the series, it was stated that the only way to kill a sorcerer to avoid a nasty curse was with "Jujutsu", which was subsequently changed to "Cursed Energy" to better reflect the energy that is such a major part of the series. As followers of the shonen series have seen, curses can be quite terrifying, powerful or not.

A Correction has been made in JJK Volume-22. An error from Chap-192 Page-1 where Gakuganji informs Kamo on how to kill a sorcerer



ERROR:

To prevent Sorcerer from turning into Curse after death, you must kill them with "JUJUTSU"



Correction:

J̶u̶j̶u̶t̶s̶u̶ -> Cursed Energy pic.twitter.com/JCtoULjNIV — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) March 14, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will arrive this July, not just seeing the return of Yuji Itadori after he wasn't featured in the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but will also explore the past relationship between Gojo and series villain Seto. The two major arcs that will, more than likely, come into play with the upcoming season include the Gokusetsu Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc, with both having major ramifications for the supernatural world. Based on the success of Gege Akutami's series, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons and/or movies are released down the line focusing on Jujutsu Tech.

