Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Sinister Secret Behind Its 'Bath'

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been setting the stage for a surprising new phase of the Culling Game arc now that Sukuna has fully joined its events, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed a sinister secret bath that Kenjaku, Uraume, and Sukuna have at their disposal! Things have gotten tough for Yuji Itadori and the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen's characters as while the Culling Game already provided tons of tough sorcerers who revived in the current era, Sukuna has taken advantage of the chaos to take over Megumi Fushiguro's body seemingly in a much more concrete way than with Yuji.

With the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga seeing Yuji and the others take a massive loss to Sukuna as he escaped while still in completely control of Megumi's body, the newest chapter of the manga has taken things to a much darker new level as Kenjaku and Sukuna ready for this next part of their plan. This begins with Sukuna cementing more of his control by submerging in a terrible "bath" filled with tons of negative Cursed Spirit energy to be as close to evil as possible.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Happening to Sukuna's New Body?

While Jujutsu Kaisen anime fans are currently waiting on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Chapter 216 of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is showing off a whole new side of Sukuna. Kenjaku explains that he can't move forward with Tengen until he ends the Culling Game, but at the same time he's processing a mysterious ritual now as the "Bath." It's explained as a ritual for "turning a vessel that is cherished as a family treasure into a cursed tool to protect it from external threats."

Uraume has been severing parts of various Cursed Spirits to squeeze into a liquid in which a vessel needs to submerge itself for ten months and ten days, and it is what Sukuna submerged himself within in order to further push down Megumi's soul. Megumi had been fighting back on the inside, but the idea here was for Sukuna to use the evil from the "Bath" to make sure that Megumi couldn't hold back his power anymore. Now it's just a matter of what seeing this new Sukuna in action, and whether or not it worked to fully subdue Megumi.

