Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Nobara's Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is reaching its final stretch of the Shibuya Incident arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the anime is setting up Nobara Kugisaki's big moment as she takes on Mahito! Nobara has been one of the key characters fans have loved to see in action through Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far, but she has had far less time in the middle of the action compared to Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. But as each of the notable Jujutsu Sorcerers have taken on powerful opponents during this season so far, it's now time for Nobara's turn back in the spotlight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has wrapped up some pretty massive fights with some major deaths for some fan favorite characters, but the fights are nowhere near over as now it's time for the fights against Mahito. While Yuji is taking him on in the underground subway system, Mahito revealed that he actually had split himself up with one copy safe in the upper streets. But as Episode 18 comes to a close, Nobara ends up crossing paths with Mahito and challenges him to a fight due to how much he's been hurting Yuji all this time.

I'm so obsessed with this scene 🥶

Well directed and great Animation as well#JujutsuKaisen #jjk #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/mdRuJY53Pv — – 🍥 VIN KZKUII 🦊 – (@kzkuii) November 23, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara vs. Mahito Cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 sees Mahito explaining that he was split into two copies as one of them starts fighting against Yuji. It was his backup plan in case something were to happen, and now that's being tested as he's fighting against Nobara. She had been seen in the Shibuya Incident arc earlier as one of the sorcerers who had been kept on the outside to take out stragglers, and she immediately starts attacking Mahito when she realizes that he's the Special Grade curse that's been coming after Yuji.

Nobara is able to get the first strike in, but Mahito really doesn't pay it any mind as he plans to destroy Nobara in front of Yuji as another way to break his spirit completely shortly after his other copy had taken out Kento Nanami. Mahito's likely much stronger than Nobara (and her win/loss ratio isn't super great in the anime as it is), so this is definitely going to be a very anxiety riddled fight for Jujutsu Kaisen fans in the next episode.

