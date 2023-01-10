Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Kenjaku's Culling Game Scam

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked the Culling Game into its next major phase, and the newest chapter of the series revealed the major scam that Kenjaku had been building towards with the deadly tournament! Following Yuji Itadori and the rest of his team's first slate of fights across the Culling Game colonies, the latest chapters of the series instead have been updating fans on what is happening outside of the tournament as Kenjaku has been making strange moves. He had been seen recruiting the United States military for the deadly tournament, but the series had yet to reveal why the villain was going so far.

The previous chapters of the series had seen Kenjaku making some big moves towards the climax of his real plan as he attacked Tengen and those defending him, and now things have gotten even messier as the newest chapter of the series has brought the United States military into the Culling Game colonies. It's soon revealed that Kenjaku's scam was then to bloat the number of participants in the tournament and get as much Cursed Energy brewing as possible.

What is Kenjaku's Plan for the Culling Game?

Chapter 209 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees the American soldiers force their way into the Culling Game's colonies, and they start attacking every Sorcerer they can find. They're highly confident in their abilities to take out those they call "psychics," but it's soon revealed that the sorcerers aren't the real thing they need to deal with as the Cursed Spirits have started to make their move throughout the colonies to attack each of the soldiers.

Although it's a flood of non-sorcerers, Kenjaku explains that at the point of death, even a non-sorcerer foreign to Japan will have such a high stress that it will change their brains for just a moment and provide the necessary Cursed Energy he's seeking. He explains that a few of the colonies don't have as much energy as he needs, so this flood of new deaths will certainly help to boost it and get further to launching Kenjaku's final plan for the Culling Game overall.

