Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Taps Into Miwa's Cutest Moment Yet

This awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay taps into Kasumi Miwa's cutest moment in the series yet! Gege Akutami's original manga series made its big anime debut late last year, and the series has exploded into a whole new realm of popularity thanks to the success of this first anime adaptation. What drew fans to the series instantly was not only the amount of intense action and horrific villains, but the range of characters introduced throughout the series as well. Each of the characters, good or bad, is unique in some way and one of the most peculiar of all was Kasumi Miwa.

Not only did Miwa call herself "useless" at every opportunity because she feels she lacks in things when compared to other fighters, but she was also openly a huge fan of Satoru Gojo. In fact, when we first meet Miwa as part of the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech school, she makes a fun first impression on the series when she asks (and eventually gets) to take a selfie with Gojo to commemorate her first seeing him in person. Now artist @hakukaze has brought this cute Miwa and Gojo moment to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haku (@hakukaze)

Miwa and the other members of the Kyoto School first made their debut in the anime during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that took the anime's first season through its second cour. She'll be one of the many fighters we'll get to see in action again if the anime gets picked up for a second season, but for now, the anime is instead continuing on with its debut feature film tackling the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series. This movie will be showing off some other unexpected favorites.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be hitting theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has yet to confirm any official release plans for international territories as of this writing. While it will be adapting a prequel story, it will be playing a critical and crucial role in the series should the anime come back for a full second season of the anime in the future. It's going to provide the necessary back story for what's to come.

What are your thoughts on Kasumi Miwa? Where does she rank among your favorite fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Gege Akutami's series in the comments!