Jujutsu Kaisen Leads Japan's List of Most-Streamed Anime in 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen is leading Japan's list of most streamed anime and television in 2021 so far! Jujutsu Kaisen has been riding a huge wave since the successful end of the first season wrapped earlier this year, and it seems that it's only gotten more popular since that season came to an end as more fans find out what the series has to offer. Not only has that popularity extended to Gege Akutami's original manga series (which is thankfully returning from its recent hiatus soon), but it seems that popularity is currently beating out some of the other heavy hitters from the last few years.

Although shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (which will soon be debuting a second season later this Fall) and Attack on Titan (which will be returning for the second half of its final season next Winter) have been dominating, but now it seems as of the most recent list calculated from GemRanking in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen has overtaken these as not only the most streamed anime series but the most streamed television show overall. Here's the full list of 20 series that made the list:

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Attack on Titan Case Closed The Promised Neverland That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Yuru Camp HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental The Walking Dead My Hero Academia Dr. Stone One Piece Crash Landing on You Neon Genesis Evangelion Tokyo Revengers Gourmet of Solitude Kingdom Cells at Work! Aiseki Shokundo Haikyuu!!

Jujutsu Kaisen's run through 2021 is thankfully far from over because while there are no longer new episodes of the TV anime to look forward to, the franchise will be branching out with its first feature film later this year. Debuting this December in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie will be tackling the official Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series. This story will be adapting Yuta Okkotsu's first year in Jujutsu Tech and will not only give fans more info about Yuta finally, but will drop some major teases for what's to come after.

This new movie will serve as a important bridge for a potential second full season of the anime to come, and will hopefully also come with the confirmation that a second season is planned in the first place.