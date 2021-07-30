Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Full Look at Yuta's New Movie Design

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed a fuller and closer look at Yuta Okkotsu's new character design for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Rather than continue with a full second season as many fans had been expecting, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime announced that it will instead be returning for its first feature film effort tackling the special Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series released long before series creator Gege Akutami finalized Jujutsu Kaisen as we know it today. But this look back will also be important in moving everything forward as we'll finally get to see the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu in action.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has debuted its first real trailer for the upcoming film, and while there isn't much in terms of what we can expect to see from the movie, it gives us our first full look at Yuta's design in the prequel. All we had seen in brief glimpses through the anime before were of his second year design, and now fans can see how it all began for him. You can check out Yuta's prequel design from Jujutsu Kaisen's Twitter account below:

Yuta won't be the only one receiving a major redesign for the upcoming film, however, as this prequel story also includes other characters we meet in the main series like Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Satoru Gojo, and more yet to be revealed. This prequel story might be reflecting events of the past, but it'll prove to be crucial knowledge if and potentially when the anime returns for its second full season.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently slated for a release in theaters on December 24th in Japan, but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing. What do you think of Yuta Okkotsu's prequel design for the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!