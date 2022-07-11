Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Clocks In With Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen speedily got the attention of fans with Kento Nanami's first introduction to the series, and now one awesome cosplay is clocking in with the fighter and is ready to work some overtime! When Yuji Itadori was first introduced to the Jujutsu Sorcerer world, he was introduced to a number of wacky characters and fighters as it was revealed that Cursed Energy comes from each fighter's negative emotions. This led to a number of characters being introduced with a huge chip on their respective shoulders, and one of the best cases of this was with Nanami who had an interesting history.

It was first revealed that Nanami signed up to be a Jujutsu Sorceror after working some time as a salaryman at a company, and his past helped to influence how he works as a fighter. In fact, he even gains further strength when he works "overtime" and thus quickly became one of the coolest fighters in the series overall as fans wait to check him out in more action with the upcoming Season 2 of the series. Until then, Nanami is all business and cool once again thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @summerdru on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently hard at work with Season 2 of the anime series. Scheduled for a release some time next year, Studio MAPPA will be producing the new season but have yet to reveal any concrete information about potential new staff, returning staff, or new or returning cast members at the time of this writing. This second season will be kicking off a major arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series when it returns, and Nanami is one of the main fighters caught in the middle of all the action when it all pops off in full.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was a big success in theaters last year, but it has also yet to reveal any plans for its home media release. As for the main TV anime, you can catch up with the first season streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the latest chapters of the original manga release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library for free and the entire series up to this point with a paid subscription. How do you like Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? What are you hoping to see from him in Season 2 of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!