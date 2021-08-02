Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is All Business With Nanami

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is all business with Kento Nanami! The debut anime season for Gege Akutami's original manga series was a huge hit among fans ever since it debuted last Fall, and it was such a success that fans can't wait to see what's next for the franchise with the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and maybe a potential second season of the anime later down the line. Part of the success with fans came from the unique personalities of every fighter in the series as Cursed Technique users are inherently those with psychological hang ups of some sort.

This was most uniquely seen and demonstrated through Kento Nanami, the former salaryman who had become a Jujutsu Sorcerer despite his hatred of the entire society and system. Fans saw as he became even stronger when applying his salaryman logic (such as overtime) through his fights, and he still remains one of the more unique fighters in the series overall. Now Nanami has been brought to life with some awesome cosplay from artist @zackt._ on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zackt ザックト (@zackt._)

Nanami made a huge impression on fans with his short time in the anime's first season, and he'll be one of the many fighters we'll be reunited with should it come back for a full second season someday. Until then, the anime franchise will be continuing with its very first feature film tackling the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel story. This story follows the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu as its main character rather than Yuji Itadori like the main series. So our reunion with these characters won't be until much later.

In their place are different takes on characters such as Satoru Gojo, Maki Zenin, and more as the movie will showcase their first year with Yuta enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. This means their designs will be different than the older (and more finalized) versions of them we get to see in Jujutsu Kaisen, and potentially get to see different kinds of personalities for each of them. It's an important piece of the story fans of the anime will need to see should it come back for a second season someday.

A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be officially announced, however, but is more and more likely given the franchise is already branching out with a new movie hitting theaters in Japan on December 24th. No international release information has been revealed for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet, however, but what do you think? Where does Nanami rank among your favorite characters in the series! Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!