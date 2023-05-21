Is Jujutsu Kaisen Bringing Back Nobara Soon?

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the final fight of the Culling Game as Satoru Gojo is gearing up to take on Sukuna, but as it all comes to a climax, is the Jujutsu Kaisen manga also teasing that Nobara Kugisaki will be brought back to the center of the action before it's all over? Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are currently going through some of their worst trials yet as Sukuna and Kenjaku's plans have all but been fulfilled, and this string of losses really had kicked into high gear since the chaos of Shibuya Incident meant some major losses.

One of those unfortunate major losses during all of it was Nobara. She lost a significant fight against Mahito amidst everything else during the Shibuya Incident, but it wasn't immediately clear whether or not she was actually dead. It's something that Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami had been playing coy about since it happened, and now one clue from the most recent chapter might even be referring to a potential return for Nobara in the near future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Is Nobara Alive or Dead?

When we had last seen Nobara, it looked like she had taken herself out due to the fact that Mahito's Cursed Technique was going to transform her body. It was then teased there was a very slim chance of recovery on such a brink of death, but the fact that there has yet to be any kind of concrete update has gotten fans worried about whether or not she's still alive. Making matters even worse is the fact that Yuji and Megumi have started to worry about potential replacements for her.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 sees Gojo getting an update from Shoko Ieiri about everything that happened since he was in the Prison Realm and Gojo curiously says "Now it's just the three of us" as Shoko teased that there's one who "isn't fully recovered yet." This could either be referring to those connected with Gojo, Shoko, and Kiyotaka Ijichi such as the recent losses of (technically) Suguru Geto, Kento Nanami or Masamichi Yaga. But "the three of us" could also refer to the team of Gojo, Yuji, Megumi and Nobara.

The "isn't fully recovered yet" Nobara could be teased for a comeback here, but it also might just be wishful thinking considering everything else that's going to happen from this point on.