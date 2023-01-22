Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks Hearts With Latest Nobara Update

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through the second major phase of the Culling Game with the newest chapters of the series, but things were brought back down to Earth with a heartbreaking update as to how Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro feel about Nobara Kugisaki's current status. While the deadly tournament has been one chaotic fight after another, the darkest element of it is the fact that Yuji and the others had no real time to recover from the events of the Shibuya Incident. They immediately had to jump into their next major conflict as Kenjaku quickly made his move.

One of the major drawbacks of how fast the Culling Game situation has been developing over the course of the latest chapters of the manga is that there have been very few confirmations as to who has truly survived the chaos of the Shibuya Incident. Nobara's fate is still very much in the air, and as it turns out, Yuji and Megumi aren't sure of how she's doing either as the newest chapter sees Yuji worrying about the fact that they might be replacing her.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Happening With Nobara?

As of Chapter 210 of Jujutsu Kaisen, all we have gotten about Nobara's status is that she has not quite been confirmed to have died during the Shibuya Incident, but she's also far from poising a major comeback to the action given how she was left after facing Mahito all those chapters ago. Yuji and Megumi are also very much being kept in the dark about their team mate as they get ready for a next major conflict of the Culling Game arc.

Yuji opens up to Megumi about his not quite wanting to work with Hana Kurusu and Angel, and explains that his worry about it is that they are replacing Nobara to do so. Megumi brushes this off as Yuji being "dumb," and that he needs to apologize for even thinking it. It has yet to be confirmed to them that Nobara is alive or dead. She could very much well be dead as of the Culling Game, but with previous chapters not wasting time to confirm other character deaths, there's probably a reason why we haven't gotten confirmation one way or the other yet.

