Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Megumi's Newest Teammate is Giving Fans Nobara Flashback

Jujutsu Kaisen is now setting the stage for Kenjaku's final plans for the Culling Game, and as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have teamed up with someone new, fans are already getting Nobara Kugisaki's vibes thanks to how Hana Kurusu is getting along with the two of them! The harshest part of the Culling Game arc as a whole was the fact it immediately kicked into high gear immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident. This means there are still many fates of many fan favorites still left hanging in the balance. The biggest example of which is Nobara Kugisaki.

As the newest chapters of the series continue to make their way to the climax of the Culling Game, Yuji and Megumi are now working together with Hana Kurusu, whose abilities can ultimately help them free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. Yuji was worried about whether or not this new addition to their trio could eventually lead to her replacing Nobara completely, but the newest chapter of the series is already kind of slotting her in as Hana and Yuji are getting along just like he did with Nobara.

Lol the way yuji and nobara were always poking fun at megumi like that. Seems like angel is already subbing her pic.twitter.com/znrPBsaLAC — Lori (@jujukinnie) January 29, 2023

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Moving On From Nobara?

Chapter 211 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Megumi's team gather together in order to free Tsumiki from the game itself, and as they are reuniting, Yuji and Hana have already developed a very familiar rhythm. At one point, Hana jokingly thinks to herself that Yuji made her sound good in front of Megumi's sister (despite her not really looking around for her at the time). But the real example comes soon after as they both make fun of Megumi and the way he acts around his sister.

Yuji and Hana share a small joke to one another when they notice that Megumi acts indifferently in front of his own family as well, and the way they lean into one another is much like the way Yuji and Nobara used to joke about Megumi. It's sliding another character into the kind of rhythm they once had as a trio, and certainly continues to highlight the kind of gap Nobara's left since she's been out of action. Hopefully she returns in full soon.

