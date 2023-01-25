Jujutsu Kaisen Tops One Piece as Manga's Top Franchise of 2022

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen is hitting the ground running this year. With 2023 now a month, all eyes are on the future as creator Gege Akutami has promised to drop some wild surprises on Yuji before long. After all, there are more fans than ever waiting to see how the hero's journey goes, and a new report from Oricon shows how much support the manga drummed up in 2022.

The numbers were released in Japan this week as Oricon announced its top 30 franchises of 2022. The list was ranked by revenue, and Jujutsu Kaisen showed up One Piece with a truly impressive income.

It turns out Jujutsu Kaisen earned more than 10 billion yen or $77 million USD in the last year. This figure came first while One Piece took the second spot with nearly 7 billion yen. Tokyo Revengers then came in third place with 6.72 billion yen, and Spy x Family fell after with an impressive 6.65 billion yen.

Want to know more about the list's top picks? You can check out Oricon's ten top-selling franchises of 2022 below:

Jujutsu Kaisen

One Piece

Tokyo Revengers

Spy x Family

Love Live!

Demon Slayer

My Hero Academia

Arashi Anniversary Tour

Detective Conan

Osomatsu-kun



As you can see above, this list has plenty of variety, and a number of popular manga series made the cut. All of these series have anime adaptations on hand to boost their popularity, and all of the titles have recent releases. But when it comes to performance, well – no one was going to beat Gojo at his own game.

What do you make of these year-end figures? Did you expect Jujutsu Kaisen to lead the pack here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.