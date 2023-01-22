Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Would Love to End the Series This Year

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and right now, all eyes are on the IP ahead of its comeback. Soon, season two will launch after a long wait, and creator Gege Akutami is keeping fans invested each week with manga updates. But with the new year here, it seems the artist is pretty eager to wrap Jujutsu Kaisen before 2024 goes live.

The update comes from Akutami himself as the artist posted a note to fans this week with Jujutsu Kaisen's new chapter. It is there the artist wishes everyone a happy 2023, and if all goes well, Akutami may be able to wrap Yuji's story this year.

"Happy New Year! It would be nice to bring the story to a close this year," he shared.

Of course, fans were quick to push back on the idea. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best-selling manga series globally, and its 2022 revenue put it at the top of Japan's top-sellers list. Akutami's manga has been popular since it went live, and Studio MAPPA brought international love to Jujutsu Kaisen with its anime adaptation. You can bet season two will drum up even more interest this summer, so Akutami can expect more fans than ever to be reading his manga.

If the artist has a plan in mind to wrap the manga in 2023, we're sure he can see the story out, but readers admit the manga seems far out from its finale. Right now, the manga is embroiled in a tournament arc that has thousands of lives on the line. The Culling Game has pitted tons of sorcerers against one another, and Kenjaku just complicated the whole thing by bringing in the actual U.S. military. So if you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, well – let's just say you might want to brush up on the series ASAP!

