Jujutsu Kaisen Director Teases What's Coming Next in Season One

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's director teased what's next come in the anime's debut season! Director Sunghoo Park had been fairly busy in 2020 because after directing the debut season of The God of High School for Studio MAPPA, the director immediately went back to work with the inaugural season of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen. The first half of the season was one of the best received releases of the Fall 2020 wave of anime, and as fans look ahead to the second cour of the season director Park has teased a little of what's next to come in the anime.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters about the upcoming rest of the season, unfortunately Park did not dig too deeply into actual details but expressed a palpable excitement, "I am looking forward to seeing the freshmen of the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School continuing their journey. Unfortunately, I can't talk much about the story, but you will see lots of battles later in the series, so please be ready!"

Park also elaborated further with how capturing the charm of Gege Akutami's original manga release is one of the major goals of the adaptation, "The charm is definitely the characters and each of their stories. The original is such a wonderful work, so our job is to incorporate everything about it into our anime."

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Finally, Park then opened up about the work that goes into crafting Jujutsu Kaisen's fight scenes, "We have many creators who are skilled in making action scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen. They all utilize their individual strengths and create something spectacular. As a director, it is sometimes challenging to bring the team together since they each have strong personalities."

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently enjoying a break for the holidays, but will be officially making its return on January 15th with Episode 14 of the series. This episode will usher in the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that features new characters, abilities, and fights. The second cour of the first season will somehow be even more intense than what was shown during the first half, so as Park suggests, fans better brace themselves for what's to come from the anime this year!

What did you think of the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen's debut season? Are you hyped to check out the rest of the season when it returns later this month? What are you hoping to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!