Jujutsu Kaisen Director Admit They Were Very Nervous About the Series

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2020, and recently, our own Megan Peters was able to sit down with the director of the Shonen series, Songhoo Park, digging into his nervousness for the anime series before it landed onto the small screen! With the anime created by Studio MAPPA, the same animation studio that is currently working on the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely doing its best to try to lead the pack when it comes to hard-hitting anime series that feature a combination of physical fights and sorcery!

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a young high schooler who finds himself wrapped up in a world of the supernatural, ingesting a disembodied finger that links him to one of the most powerful cursed beings in the world. Presented with a choice in which he could either study beneath the teachers of Jujutsu Tech or be killed, Yuji enrolls in the school and begins fighting monsters while simultaneously studying up on the cursed energy that is flowing through his veins. As the series has continued, MAPPA has shown off some amazing animation with the battles between humans and the spooky threats of the world.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Megan noted that the series started with a "strong impression", but asked Songhoo if the director had any fears or worries about the reception by fans for the Shonen franchise that originally debuted, and continues to run, in the manga publication of Weekly Shonen Jump:

"I did have fears and worries. We are doing our best, but viewers have different perspectives and ideas. You can say this about any show, but once the show is out, it's all up to the viewers and we don't have any control over what they feel from our creation. So, I am always nervous".

2020 gave Jujutsu Kaisen plenty of competition for new anime series, but one of the most popular was easily the sequel to Inuyasha in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, though the former recently was voted as the most popular anime series via My Anime List!

How have you liked Jujutsu Kaisen so far? What's been your favorite moment from the Shonen series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses that have plagued the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech!