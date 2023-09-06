Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 7 Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for another big episode, and it will be here in a day's time. After spending weeks on Gojo's Past arc, the hit anime turned its focus to the long-awaited Shibuya arc. Now, we know what the arc has in store for us this week as stills for episode seven of season two are live.

As you can see below, the Jujutsu Kaisen images shine a light on an ongoing battle involving Mahito. The cursed entity began fighting with Mechamaru after its operator Kokichi Muta was found out to be a mole for Geto's gang. The student made a vow with Mahito to pass on information about Gojo Satoru in exchange for a healthy body. But once the deal came to a close, Kokichi turned his back on Mahito and began battling the curse in hopes of exorcising him.

Of course, this battle between Mahito and Mechamaru is now going to continue into episode seven. The stills for this week's episode highlight the curse and his new metal foe. It seems Ultimate Mechamaru is just as terrifying as we all expected, but Mahito isn't one to write off. After all, another shot from episode seven shows Geto looking rather pleased about something, and we're sure it has to do with his comrade's fight against Kikichi.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you will want to brush up on the anime ASAP. The show can be streamed on Crunchyroll, so there is no excuse to stay behind. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anxiously awaiting the anime's take on the Shibuya arc since it began. Now, Studio MAPPA is showing its take on the epic arc, and there is a ton of action in store as Jujutsu Kaisen enters the fall season.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No worries! You can read up on Gege Akutami's hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

