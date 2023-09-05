New Jujutsu Kaisen Opening Drops an Ominous Nobara Easter Egg

Warning! Massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to follow! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially kicked off the Shibuya Incident arc with the anime's newest episode, and the new opening theme sequence for the series has dropped an ominous Easter Egg for Nobara Kugisaki in the arc! The Shibuya Incident Arc was one of the most highly anticipated arcs for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and it's because so much goes down that changes the trajectory of Gege Akutami's manga from that point on. In fact, the manga's latest chapters are still feeling the impact of it all.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off the highly anticipated arc with the anime's newest episode, and fans are already worried about all of the death and destruction that's heading for Yuji Itadori and the others. One of the big targets of all of this (heavy spoilers included) is Nobara Kugisaki, and the new opening theme for the season features a rather ominous tease about what's going to happen to her in quick moment. But thankfully it's rather mysterious as to what kind of fate the opening could be alluding to for Nobara.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What Happens to Nobara in the Shibuya Arc?

One image during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's new opening sees Nobara covering up her left eye while a circle of chairs form around her, and while it could be played off as special imagery for the anime, it's actually teasing a pretty huge moment for Nobara during the Shibuya Incident. It's a rather spoiler-heavy moment, however, so one final warning for it before explaining! This is actually alluding to the final time we see Nobara in action during the Jujutsu Kaisen manga story itself as her fate is still in the balance.

After being touched by Mahito, she was in danger of being transformed by his Idle Transfiguration technique (on her left eye, more specifically). Deciding to go out on her own terms, Nobara takes her own life. But there's a chance that she was saved from this and has not lost her life, but it's one of the questions that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has yet to answer with series creator Gege Akutami himself not clear on her fate either.

Are you scared for Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 thanks to this Easter Egg in the opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!