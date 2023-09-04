Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises Season 2's Shibuya Arc Start

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially kicked off the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc with the anime's newest episode, and the creator behind it all has shared their praise for the start of the arc in the latest episode! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 took a break for a few weeks following the end of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death flashback arc, and thus fans have been anxious to see Yuji Itadori and the rest of the main trio return for the next proper step in the story. Thankfully, it's finally begun as the newest episode takes its very first steps into the Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 starts the first steps into the Shibuya Incident arc by reacquainting fans with Yuji and the others with a smaller adventure before kicking off the first real fight of the arc. There's quite a lot going on to set the stage, and Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami shared their praise for how the anime handled this transitional period before the Shibuya Incident arc begins in full in a special comment shared with fans through Jujutsu Kaisen's official Twitter account:

What Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Thinks of Season 2 Episode 6

"Thanks for Season 2 Episode 6!" Akutami's special message begins (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter). "Really happy to see that even the transition episode between arcs is also super well done!! The great key animation for the human worm part reminds me of [Tetsuya] Takeuchi-san's work for Kannagi!! Whoa, that was 15 years ago?! Seriouslyyyyyy!?? P.S. I'm behind on that thing that starts with manu- and ends with -script so I couldn't watch the episode in real time. Sorry...no guarantees this won't happen again in the future."

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is only the start of the Shibuya Incident Arc as the titular incident has yet to go down officially. It's the most highly anticipated arc debut for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime considering how much it has changed the manga as a result of everything that happens, and that means Season 2 is only going to get more intense with each new episode to come. You'll be able to check out each new Jujutsu Kaisen episode as they air in Japan with Crunchyroll.

