Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops New Shibuya Arc Visual

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to become the biggest anime of the fall. If you did not know, the show made its comeback in July with a special flashback arc all about Gojo. Now, it is time for the hit TV series to tackle the Shibuya arc, and we've been given a new key visual to celebrate.

The whole thing comes from Studio MAPPA as Jujutsu Kaisen kicked off the Shibuya arc last week. The big premiere brought Yuji and his gang together as they hunted down a mole. The revelation marked the beginning of the Shibuya arc, so it won't be long before Gojo and his students head to the spot. This much was proved in Jujutsu Kaisen's new promo as it shows the sorcerers in Shibuya.

NEW SHIBUYA ARC ILLUSTRATION

JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-2 #JJKS2 pic.twitter.com/SWOQU4IeEP — JJK Contents (Mya) (@JJK_Spoilers) September 3, 2023

As you can see above, Yuji is front and center in this shot as Shibuya towers around him. He is seen reaching out while Nobara and Megumi stand at his side. To the left, we can also see Nanami as the older man is adjusting his glasses. As for Gojo, the teacher can be seen on the right-hand side, and he looks ready for war.

It is definitely odd to see Shibuya so still in this shot, but it adds to this arc's eerie nature. It has been years since creator Gege Akutami brought the Shibuya arc to life in the manga, and its legacy still weighs on readers. From shocking battles to unexpected deaths, this intense arc has it all. Now, fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be let in on the trauma, so you better brush up on the anime ASAP if you're behind!

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on Akutami's story below courtesy of its official synopsis: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

