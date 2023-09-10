Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cliffhanger Kickstarts Shibuya Arc's Showdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has finally made it first steps into the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc, and the cliffhanger from the anime's newest episode has kickstarted the big showdown that sets all of the chaos into motion! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 took a few weeks off earlier this Summer to set the stage for the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. Thanks to all of the set up from the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs revealing more of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past, now the Shibuya Incident's biggest moments will hit that much harder.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 returned with the Shibuya Incident Arc in the latest two episodes of the anime, but the titular incident itself had yet to officially begin until now. With Episode 8 wrapping up the final loose end for Mechamaru and Mahito with the end of their fight, the seeds had been planted to move the action in full to Shibuya as the final moments of the episode see Gojo stepping foot in the veil that had been raised over the region and leading to some of the most intense fights in the anime yet.

OCTOBER 31ST, 2018 8:31 P.M.

SATORU GOJO ARRIVES pic.twitter.com/OuppdAKPAy — abbie ★ (@biyuuji) September 7, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Shibuya Incident Arc Begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 jumps forward to the Halloween weekend following the end of Mahito's fight with Mechamaru, and it's revealed that a veil had risen over the Shibuya area with tons of people there partying for the holiday. While the people themselves could not see why they were walled in, it wasn't long until strange things started happening like a mass of innocent people had been sucked up into the train station and had been completely wiped out. Not only that, but the people had been asking for Gojo specifically.

As explained by Kento Nanami, Atsuya Kusakabe, and more Jujutsu Sorcerers who were being poised around the area, the people trapped there started asking for Gojo but nothing has really happened to them yet as of that point. With the final moments of the episode, however, Gojo steps foot into the veil and now the Shibuya Incident will officially begin as the manga's biggest and bloodiest fights will kick off in the anime soon enough.

