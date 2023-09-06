Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Maki's Deadly Skills

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to show off more of Maki Zenin and the rest of the fighters as Season 2 of the anime takes on the Shibuya Incident arc, and now one awesome cosplay has helped Maki come to life in a cool new way by going viral with fans in a slick video showing off Maki's deadly weapon skills! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now in the midst of adapting the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and that means it won't be too much longer before we see every character taking on tougher fights than ever before.

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to highlight Maki in a massive fight later in the anime's second season as the Shibuya Incident takes off in full, but as fans are anxious to see these fights fo down, thankfully one awesome artist has taken Maki into their own hands. Showing off their own impressive skills with a staff, artist @xerenite on TikTok has gone viral with fans for not only taking on Maki with impressive cosplay, but bringing the fighter's deadly weapon style to life in an even more impressive manner. Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has recently returned from its brief hiatus over the last month with the first episode of the Shibuya Incident arc, and that means the anime is only going to get more explosive from this point on. Which also means it's the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime thus far as you can now find Jujutsu Kaisen (and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll alongside all of the new episodes premiering in Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen teases the explosive Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait out the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see from Maki in the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!