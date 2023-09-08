Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Celebrates The Shibuya Arc With Geto

The Shibuya Incident Arc has begun in Jujutsu Kaisen and the supernatural world will never be the same as a result. Following the Hidden Inventory Arc that took anime viewers back to the past to witness the former friendship of Gojo and Geto, there is no love lost between the two cursed energy wielders in the present. The nefarious plan that spawned from Geto's brain is putting the former Jujutsu Tech student front and center and one cosplayer has brought the villain to life.

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, we were able to witness a Geto that fought for the light side but still had terrifying abilities at his disposal. The biggest villain of Jujutsu Kaisen has the ability to absorb curses and bring them out of his own body to use them as tools in fighting opponents. Of course, the method that Geto uses to take on these curses is quite a disgusting one, as he is required to swallow them whole in order to call upon their strength in the future. During the flashback arc, anime viewers were able to witness Geto's downfall as he came to the realization that in order for curses to no longer exist, all those who could not wield cursed energy would need to die.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto Rising

Quite a bit will be revealed about Geto during the Shibuya Incident Arc, as his status has been something of a question in the past. During the events of the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo had seemingly been killed but now is back in the land of the living. Following the Shibuya Arc, nothing will ever be the same for the franchise's heroes and villains alike.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has barely begun but some major events have already transpired. Mechamaru, aka Muta, has died while attempting to defeat Mahito and spread the word of the villains' upcoming plan. With a spiritual barrier erected in Shibuya and Geto demanding for Gojo to show up, the stage is set for the event that will shake Jujutsu Kaisen to its core.

What do you think of this new take on the biggest bad of Jujutsu Kaisen? What are your predictions for the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.